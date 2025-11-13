Clifford Eberly

Eberly, Clifford Eugene



Clifford "Sonny" Eberly, Jr., aged 89, of Dayton, passed away on November 9, 2026. He is survived by daughter Gwen and many loving friends and family. Sonny was preceded in death by his wife Reba and son Danny Eberly. Known for his positive attitude, he was an avid baker and gardener and touched the hearts of many. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 15, 2025 at NOON in Faith Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the church. Donations in Sonny's memory may be made to Faith Lutheran Church where he was a long-term parishioner.



