When I think of Clifton Ashley, I think of a good ol country boy; one that was private but definitely enjoyed a little bit of small-town gossip. Clifton was a family man. He spent his weekends with his wife at the flea market or garage saling. If the weather was nice, you could find him on the bike path (putting some miles in), on his motorcycle with the wind in his face, or in his garden, over run with tomatoes. At the end of the days, you would find him exactly where he started them, on his front porch, in his rocking chair with a good cup of coffee. When I say Clifton was a family man, I mean it. There is nothing he loved more than his children and grandchildren. His sons, Christopher and Kyle, were his pride and joy. He could not have been prouder of the men that they have become. In fact, they even started a family business together, that his sons will carry on, in his legacy, every day. Now, not to take anything away from the importance of Clifton being a great dad, but I think when Clifton was given the title grandpa his life truly changed forever. He was still the strong hearted country boy but now, a slightly softer version. Clifton was wrapped around all of his grandkid's fingers. His garden suddenly became magical; if you plant a watermelon seed the very next day a full watermelon would appear. His backhoe was no longer at job sites, instead it was at the preschool where his grandson could show it off to friends. Metal detectors were always lucky at his house. The boys would search and never find anything in their yard but somehow, at papaws house, the best treasures were always found. When they were younger, it was change thrown in the yard. But as they got older, things were found deeper in the ground, so deep that it would take weeks to dig. Gators were driven, hide and seek was played, clay birds were shot, Papaw's house was where the impossible happened. When covid hit the world, it was about the same time fortnight the video game hit our house, and if you know anything about fortnight you know about supply drops. Well Clifton brought them to life when "supply drops" would suddenly appear at our door with all of the boy's favorite sweet treats. Long after covid, even to this year, Clifton would still drop off "supply drops." Clifton enjoyed all of these things but his favorite thing was to push his grandkids on the "epic" tire swing in his yard. Every single one of them share those memories of being pushed in that tree by their Papaw. That is where his family will remember him the most. Clifton did not want a memorial service. He doesn't want anyone to quit living their lives to remember him. What he wants is for everyone to keep on living. He doesn't want the backhoes to stop digging or the sports to stop being played. He wants his memory to live on through the people he loved and the things he loved. Please take a moment with your family today, in honor of one of the best grandpas to be on this earth. "We love you papaw"



Clifton was born in Hazard, Kentucky on October 21, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Pearl Ashley whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife Gayle. His children Christopher (Jami), Kyle (Mandy), and Lynn. His grandchildren Mason, Carter, Jackson, Olivia, Paisley, Cora, Luke, Courtney, Ashley, Cara.



"The problem with time is there is never enough"



