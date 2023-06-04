Cline, Allen L



Age 88, of Kettering, OH passed away on May 23, 2023. Allen was born on December 3, 1934 in New Madison, OH to the late W.O. (William Ora) and Marjoria Cline. Allen graduated from Celina High School and from Baldwin Wallace University where he earned a B.S. in Physics. He played basketball and baseball at Baldwin Wallace, and he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity where he served as President. Allen was a graduate of Harvard Medical School and was awarded the Soma Weiss Award for outstanding research. Allen did an internship at Buffalo General Hospital in medicine and residency at Western Reserve University and University Hospitals of Cleveland (OH). There he met his bride, Barbara Clendenin, B.S.N., and RN at the Cleveland hospitals. They were married on August 25, 1963. Allen was a Surgeon with the United States Public Health Service Field Investigations, hepatitis activities, laboratory branch of the Communicable Disease Center (CDC) in Atlanta, GA. He was also an instructor in Medicine at Emory University, Atlanta, GA. Allen then completed a research fellowship in Metabolism at the Yale- New Haven Medical Center. He served as the Chief Resident Physician at Boston City Hospital.



Allen was in private practice for many years specializing in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, and Internal Medicine at his office on Wyoming St. across from Miami Valley Hospital. He became an attending physician for medical residents of the Internal Medicine program at Miami Valley Hospital and Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine at Wright State University School of Medicine. Allen also spent multiple summers as the medical director at Camp Ko-Man-She - Diabetes Dayton doing educational work with diabetic children. Later, after retiring, he became a locum tenens physician and then returned to part time specialty private practice and medical education doing transitional year residencies at Kettering Medical Center and Sycamore Hospital. Allen retired from medicine when he was 80 years old. Practicing medicine was a great love of Allen Cline. He was an excellent diagnostician. He cared deeply for his patients and the medical residents he had the pleasure of teaching.



Allen was also devoted to and loved his family very much. Allen was an avid golfer and loved the game, the camaraderie, and friendships of the people he met and shared the game with through all the rounds, courses, and clubs where he pursued his challenge. Allen loved watching and coaching sports, and he was a dedicated Dayton Flyers basketball fan.



Allen was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Denise. Allen is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Barbara; children, Jonathan, Elisabeth, Steven (Amy), and Bonny (Neal); grandchildren, Quinn and Zoe Roberts and Dane and Amelia Cline; brother, Randy Cline (MaryAnne); sisters-in-law, Betty Christ (Clendenin), Harriet Santos (Clendenin); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends at Christ Church (United Methodist) at 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering on Friday, June 9, 2023 with visitation from 5-7 p.m. in the Parlor. A memorial service will also be held at Christ Church in the Sanctuary on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Diabetes Dayton (Camp Ko-Man-She) in honor of Allen L. Cline, M.D. at diabetesdayton.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made to Tobias Funeral Home- Far Hills Chapel, Dignitymemorial.com.

