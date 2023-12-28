Cline, Janet

Cline (Seekatz), Janet Lou



Age 98, Hamilton, died Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Westover Retirement Community. She was born in Aurora, Indiana, on February 19, 1925, the daughter of Louis and Florence (Theis) Seekatz. She was a graduate of Lawrenceburg High School, and received her Nursing Degree from Christ Hospital School of Nursing. Janet married Dean Cline on December 27, 1947, in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. She worked at Christ Hospital, Shelby Hospital, and Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was a member of Lindenwald Community Church. Janet is survived by her five children: Deanna (Jim) Alf, West Chester, Nancy (Lee) Walker, Port Clinton, Ohio, Connie (Casey) Leugers, Fairfield, JoAnne (Jim) Breehne, Hamilton, and John Cline, Cincinnati; nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dean, and her sister Inez Howard. Services will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Lindenwald Community Church, 3501 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. Special thanks to the staff of Westover and Queen City Hospice for taking good care of our mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr, Suite 220, Mason, OH. 45040, or Lindenwald Community Church. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com