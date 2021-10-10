CLINE, Mabel V.



Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Village at the Greene. She was born March 11, 1936, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Myrtle Asher. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Elmer "E.L." Cline; 2 grandsons, Anthony Lee Morgan and Layton Morris Cline; and siblings, Lawrence Asher Jr., Sadie Morgan, and Nancy Lou Asher. Mabel is survived by her children, Morgan (Michael) Freeman, Avis Ritchie, Johnny (Georgia) Cline,



Layton (Sandra) Ramsey Jr., James Morgan; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Asher; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Mabel was a devoted employee of Cassano's for 57 years. She was a BINGO fanatic and loved traveling and taking vacations with her family.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

