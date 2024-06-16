Clos, Jerry

Clos, Jerry Wayne

Rev. Jerry Wayne Clos, 73, of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on June 11, 2024. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Tuesday in the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana. Friends may visit with the family from 11-12. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

