Clouse, David Lee



David Lee Clouse, 93, a resident of Magnolia Springs, died June 30, 2023. He was born June 11, 1930, in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Herbert and Mabel Clouse. Dave attended Heidelberg College and graduated from Bowling Green State University. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict. Dave worked as a civilian for the Air Force in various positions including military packaging, contract administration, nuclear survivability, systems maintenance and staff support.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Pitstick) Clouse, and his sister Delores (Clouse) Rider. Survivors include three children, Chris Clouse (wife Susan), Mary Clouse, Rebecca (Clouse) Koski (husband Jim), and four grandchildren, Seth Marshall, Sarabeth Marshall, Jay Clouse and Joshua Clouse, and three great-grandchildren.



Viewing will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 9:00 - 10:00 AM in St. Charles Catholic Church, 31 South Chillicothe Street, South Charleston, Ohio 45368. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM, and interment will follow in St. Charles Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services online at https://support.crs.org/donate.



The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140, where condolences are encouraged to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.



