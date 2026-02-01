Clyde Waddell

Waddell, Clyde Ray



Clyde Ray Waddell, age 92, died on January 22, 2026, at Hospice of Hamilton. Clyde grew up in Mullens, WV where he attended school and played sports. He entered military service in the U.S. Army in 1955 where he served 2 years in the 36th Nike Missile Battalion near Washington, D.C. In 1956 he married Barbara McNiel who had also grown up and attended school in Mullens. Clyde worked for the VGN Railroad and earned a degree in Electrical Technology from WV Tech at Montgomery, WV. He and Barbara moved to Ohio in 1959 where Clyde worked in automatic controls in the Cincinnati, OH area. Clyde owned and was president of I-Tech Service, Inc. Clyde was preceded in death by Barbara, his wife of 68 years. He is survived by his daughters Michele Roesch and Laurie Kile and her husband Mark, and grandchildren Neil and Megan Roesch. Clyde worshipped at Trinity Episcopal Church where he served on the Altar Guild. A memorial service will be incorporated into a Sunday morning service at Trinity Episcopal Church, 115 N. Sixth St., Hamilton, OH at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 851, Hamilton, OH 45012.



