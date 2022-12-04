COALSON, Michael Stuart "Mike"



On Sunday, November 6, Michael (Mike) Stuart Coalson, loving husband, and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 80. Mike was born on April 25, 1942, in Atlanta, GA, to Herbert Ray Coalson and Mary Agnes (York) Coalson. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Georgia Institution of Technology in 1963, upon graduation he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force (USAF) and assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. During his professional life, while on active duty and throughout his civil service and support contractor career, he served as an aerospace engineer. Mike and Wanda Fay (Wycoff) Coalson were married in the summer of 1961. They raised two sons, Michael Stuart Coalson Jr. and Ralph Mark Coalson. Mike's passion for mechanical things and how they worked led him to a career as a respected aerospace engineer and program manager in several USAF programs in jet propulsion. He was selected to attend The Ohio State University where he graduated with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1971. During his career he published several technical papers which held him in high esteem among his peers in the industry. His wife of 47 years, Wanda Fay (Wycoff) Coalson a noted piano teacher in Beavercreek, preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by two sons, Michael Stuart Coalson, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth and her son Kaden, and Ralph Mark Coalson and his partner Beth and her son Cade, all of Ohio; his grandson, Michael Stuart Coalson, III of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and great-granddaughters Jaymee and Braelyn Coalson; his brother, Timothy Ronald Coalson and his wife Mary Anne of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Wanda's sister Laura Gay Johnson of Pell City, Alabama, more a sister than sister-in-law. Memorial Services will be held at Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 8690 Yankee Street, Dayton, OH 45458, at 1 PM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Donations may be made in Mike's memory to http://wright.edu/give/coalsonschl. To share a memory of Mike with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



