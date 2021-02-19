COBBLE, LaVerne



94, of Farmersville, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlisle and Ethel (Ingraham) Wells; husband, John Cobble, Sr.; son, Bobby Combs; daughter, Phyllis Hairfield; and 7 brothers and sisters. LaVerne is survived by her son, John (Karen) Cobble; daughter, Elise Mae Lykins; grandchildren, Malia (Jon) Sanger, Noel (Kam) Moreland, Karissa (Sonny) Qvick, Kathy Jo (Jerry), Shellee, and Cindy; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Hailey, Noel I., Hudson, Angie, Sam, Jim, Amy, Caden, Brandy, and Jessica; and siblings, Mae Pinson, Jeanette Dublen, and Darrell Wells. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, cooking, and canning. The family will receive friends Monday, February 22 from 11 AM to 1PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL



CENTER, 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with burial to follow at Preble



Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.RLCFC.com.

