Coberly, Leon Thomas

Leon Thomas "Butch" Coberly, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 21, 2024, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Carrol; a sister, Anita (Bill) Shultz; two sons: Bruce (Lorie) and Timothy (Mindi); five grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his son Mark Coberly, his parents Harold and Emily Coberly, and his brother Harold Coberly.

Butch was a retired Dayton firefighter and homebuilder.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Butch's memory.

