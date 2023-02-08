COBURN, Betty Jean



BETTY JEAN COBURN 95 of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born November 7, 1927, in Tippecanoe City, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Lillian Vallieu. She was very active in her church and loved sending cards to people. Betty enjoyed baking cakes and cooking, along with bowling and playing cards with her friends. She was devoted to her family. She worked in many jobs over the years but particularly enjoyed being a school bus driver. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Robert C. Coburn, and survived by two sons, Steve [Linda] Coburn, Jeff [Karen] Coburn; 5 grandchildren, Jason, Laura, Jacob, Tonya, and James; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Ruth Maxton; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 am, Friday, February 10, 2023, at New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 7601 Paragon Drive, Suite 203 Dayton, OH 45459. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR, & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



