CODISPOTI, James V. "Codi"



Age 70, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was a graduate of Fairmont East High School, class of 1970, and attended Wright State University. Jim was a Patrolman, Sergeant, Detective, and Accreditation Manager with the Miami Township Police Department, having served the community there for 16 years. He was also a retired Investigator with The Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, where he dedicated 17 years to serving the citizens of Montgomery County, Ohio. Codi was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Ohio Lodge #117, where he served as its President from 2008-2010. Jim loved working on cars, especially his dream project, restoring a 1969 Camaro. In his retirement, he worked part-time for the owner of Esther Price Candies to help restore a classic car collection. He so enjoyed scouring the internet for car parts. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Vince and Ruthella Codispoti. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Allison, and his two children, son Ben and daughter Rebecca, and her husband Corey. Jim is also survived by his devoted sister, Marissa "Boo" and her husband, John, and two brothers, Greg and Michael "Boy" and his wife, Kathy "Girl", as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jim made a great many close friends through his work with the FOP and the Prosecutor's Office, and so loved attending the monthly meetings, lunches, and get-togethers with his friends. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with an FOP service at 6:00pm. All are welcome to attend the FOP service. The burial will be at David's Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for the compassionate care he received in the ICU at Kettering Memorial Hospital. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to FOP Frederick J. Beard Memorial Lodge, P.O. Box 467 Miamisburg, OH 45343. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

