COFFMAN, Johnie Calvin



Age 94, of Waynesville, (from 1945-2019) and lately Washington Court House, passed on



Friday, August 13. A quiet, soft-spoken, a fiercely family man, a job setter of American machines, a builder of bikes for countless kids, a happy player in any sporting game, a saver of seeds, an exhaustive vegetable grower, an adviser to countless home projects, a collector of things of yet unknown use, an owner of everything tool or nail, the mold for the Energizer Bunny, and a close friend to his God. A WWII Army veteran, Johnie married, in 1950, Marjorie Eileen Williams of Bellbrook (d. 2019). He worked for 45 years at Frigidaire (later Harrison Radiator). He was a proud lifelong IUE member, Master



Mason at Waynesville Lodge 163 since 1981 (Worshipful



Master 1991), a member of the Scottish Rite, and Miami



Cemetery trustee (1997-2009). His passions were his Bible, singing gospel songs, and his church, Dodds Free Pentecostal, serving as a trustee for 40+ years. He will be missed by his daughter Cathy and husband Dick; his son John and wife Rhonda; his grandson Justin and wife Katie; his grandson John Tyler, wife Meagan, and children Mason, Gavin, Cooper,



Cohen and Beckett; his sister-in-law Dorothy Gompf; his living siblings Harold, Dorothy Johnson, Tina Williams, Robert,



Gerald, David and Theresa Lamb; many nieces, nephews and their families; and his church community. Johnie sorely missed his parents Claude and Alice (Perkins) and his departed



siblings George, Clara Head, Pauline, Elizabeth, James, Roy, and Ralph. The family will receive friends 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM Saturday, August 21 at Dodds Free Pentecostal Church of God at 3157 Old 122 in Waynesville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 PM at the church. Jay Osborn will be



officiating. Burial will be at Miami Cemetery in Corwin. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory though our online tribute wall. The family is encouraging guests to please bring a mask to wear during the



services. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

