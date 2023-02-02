COFFMAN, Phyllis J.



Phyllis J. Coffman, 91, passed away January 27, 2023, at home. She was born on December 30, 1931, in Martins Ferry, OH, to Elmer J. Coffman and Edith (McCue) Kelham. She attended Martins Ferry High School.



Phyllis was involved in the food concession business with her friend Lora Dinnen for 40 years. They started out with a small wagon with funnel cakes. That grew into a larger concession wagon. Then they purchased another wagon serving deep fried veggies. They traveled all over the State of Ohio to fairs and festivals with these two concession wagons. After traveling so many years all over Ohio they sold these two wagons and purchased a food truck traveling within the surrounding counties of their home. She loved her Ohio State Buckeyes and Golden State Warriors.



She is survived by her cousin Judy (Fritz) Bennett and family; special friend and caregiver, Kristi Smith and boys; along with friend Sarah Stallsmith.



Graveside services will be held at a later date at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Donnelsville, OH.

