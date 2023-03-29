Coggeshall, Lois

Coggeshall "Hollister", Lois



Lois C. Coggeshall (Hollister) passed away Saturday evening, February 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on October 15, 1934. She married William, Bill, Coggeshall November 1951. He proceeded her in death May 29, 2019.



She had been employed at Deibold in her younger years. She was a homemaker when her children were younger before she started selling Tupperware. She became a manager and was given a mangers station wagon. She eventually went to work for Ohio Casualty where she became the head of her department.



She was an active member of the Hamilton and Clifton Seventh-day Adventist Church.



She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Lorraine DiPietro), Kensington, MD., Roy (Janice), Miamisburg, OH. and Gregory (Lorna), West Laurel, MD. Six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A sister, Sharon (Melvin) Spangenberg, Hamilton, OH. Several nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Roy and Lillian Hollister.



A memorial service will be held at 11 am Sunday, Clifton Ave. Cincinnati, Oh 45220. Open visitation is at 10 am until 11 am and at the luncheon following the service. Officiated by Pastor Jeba Moses and Pastor Vince Waln.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton or Clifton Seventh-day Adventist Church which will be used for special projects.

