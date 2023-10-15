Cohn, Janis Y.



COHN, Janis Y., age 87, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Janis was a medical secretary and during her career worked for several physicians in the Dayton area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Jean Larkins; son, Wesley Helfinstine; daughter, Linda Helfinstine; sister, Josephine and her brother, Craig. Janis is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Daniel A. Cohn; daughter & son-in-law, Carla & Kenneth Ludwig of Punta Gorda, FL; son & daughter-in-law, Barry & Vicki Cohn of Dayton; 4 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contribution may be made to charity of your choice in Janis's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



