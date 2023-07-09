Cole, John C.



John C. Cole age 88 passed away Friday June 30, 2023. He was born February 12, 1935 in Rockcastle County, KY to the late John L. and Rose (Anglin) Cole. John is survived by one son John J. (Teresa) Cole; two grandsons Justin J. (Laura) Cole, Brandon T. (Angela) Cole; five great granddaughters Charlotte Rose, Lillian Mae, Madison Laylee, Alexa Faith, Sophia Eden; two sisters Mavis "Lil" Wyatt, Joyce Blanton and was also survived by many other family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents; wife Delores J. Cole, and one sister Judith Yvonne Cole. John attended schools in the New Miami system and graduated from Seven Mile High School in 1954. He was active in sports, playing basketball, baseball and running cross country. In his early teen years, he worked on various farms in the Hamilton area until he was employed by Wayne Hill Nursery as a landscaper, which he dearly loved working outdoors planting and grooming all his life. After graduation from high school, he married his high school sweetheart Dolores Collins of New Miami and he was then employed by Champion Papers in the carpenter shop where he worked for a short time along with his father John L. Cole. John worked for over 30 years as a millwright at Champion Papers and decided to retire and work for the New Miami School district as a maintenance contractor, where he retired after 10 plus years. John was very active in Freemasonry and was a Master Mason of the 3rd degree at Washington Lodge #17 and a 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati. He and his wife Dolores were members of the West Side Church of Christ on Stalhaber Rd in Hamilton where they were active members for many years. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Friday July 14, 2023, from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service which will begin with a Mason's Service and Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony at 12:00pm. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Children's Dyslexia Center of Cincinnati 317 E. 5th St Cincinnati, Ohio 45202, a charity of the Scottish Rite Freemasonry. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral