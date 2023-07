Cole, Richard Douglas "Doug"



age 88, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The family will greet friends immediately following the Celebration of Life beginning at 3PM on Sunday, July 16 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Live stream of services will be available to watch from Routsong Funeral Home's channel on YouTube.com. For complete obituary and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.



