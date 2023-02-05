COLEMAN, Carolyn R.



Hanover Township, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Bethesda North Hospital. She is survived by her Husband Robert Coleman and her children. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 4pm to 6pm at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, 45013. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter in Chains Wednesday, Feb 8 at 9:30am followed by burial at Darrtown Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

