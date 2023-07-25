Coleman, Dorothy

Coleman (Watkins), Dorothy Elaine "Dot"



Dorothy Elaine Coleman, of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully with loving family at her side on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born on August 1, 1942, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the fourth of six children. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Noel and Nicole; loving sisters, Alfredia Black, Alyce Jones, and Dyanne Johnson; brother-in-law Roosevelt Johnson; nephews, great nephews and nieces, and great great nieces; and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Watkins and Louella Levell Watkins, and her brother, Edward Watkins.



Visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd, West, Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 10 am to 11, where the funeral service will follow at 11 am. Internment immediately following at Rockville Cemetery.



