Coleman, Robert Gene "Bobby"



Robert Gene "Bobby" Coleman age 90 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023. He was born in Dickson County, TN on March 4, 1933. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from Lazarus Department Stores after 32 years as an electrician/maintenance employee. Bob was a member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Past Patron of Englewood Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. He is survived by his wife of 67 years: Genevieve "Jenny" Coleman. He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Annie (Jones) Coleman, sisters: Greta Coleman, Nellie Ann Stinson, and sister-in-law: Eudora L. Tite. Graveside Services will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Northmont Education Foundation. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



