COLEMAN, Verna Y.



Age 84 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Verna was born in Waterloo, Ohio, on September 5, 1937, to the late Willard and Gladys Yates. In addition to her parents,



Verna was preceded in death by her first husband, James Frazier; son, James Frazier Jr.; second husband, William C.



Coleman; and siblings, Gracie Koerper, Gerald Yates, Lois Madden and Barbara Sparks. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Wakefield; grandchildren, Terry (Jennifer) Wakefield and Miranda Wakefield; great-granddaughter, Addison Wakefield; sisters, Sylvia Tipton and



Wylodean Hosack; sister-in-law, Ada Yates; loving dogs, Lucy, Lucky and Trinket; beloved cat, Pixel; and many other extended family and friends. Verna was an extremely hard working woman. She retired from GM and enjoyed buying, rehabbing, renting homes. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9:00 am- 10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am. Verna will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

