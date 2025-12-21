Colleen Muncy

Muncy, Colleen "Camie"



Colleen "Camie" Muncy, 77, of Springfield, passed away July 31, 2025. A florist for 26 years, Camie was known for her beautiful bouquets and community spirit. She and her husband George Muncy were twice named "Home of the Week" and served as judges for the Community Beautification Committee. Camie loved painting, crafts, and her dog, Happy. She is survived by her husband, daughters Kristen (Hickle) Goldschmidt and Heather Hickle, stepson Todd Muncy, and grandchildren. In her honor, plant a flower or give your dog an extra treat. www.adkinsfunerals.com



