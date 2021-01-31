COLLIER, John Merle



Age 63, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born the son of Merle & Jeanetta (Windon) Collier on February 24, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents & sister, Susan Collier. John is survived by his loving wife, Vicky; daughter, Angie Burks; grandchildren, Zackary (Mackenzie Searcy) Burks, Kamryn (Tray Hunt) Burks; great-grandchildren, Nyla, Ka'Mara, Noelle, & Kyrie; special friend, Jim Shook. John was a loving husband, father, & grandfather. He will be missed by all of those who love him. John enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family, especially going to his grandchildrens sporting events. Friends may call on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, from 5:00PM – 7:00PM. Expressions of sympathy may be left at



