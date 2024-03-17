Collins, Barbara

Collins (Huey), Barbara L.



Barbara L. Collins age 85 passed away Wednesday March 13, 2024. She was born May 26, 1938 in Hamilton to the late Walter and Eleanor (Johns) Huey. After graduating Hamilton High School Barbara worked for Prudential then became a homemaker after the birth of her first child. She was a wonderful mother and great cook. Barbara is survived by four children Becky (Chris) Grammel, Beverly (Rick Law) McNabb, David (Annie) Collins, Beth Collins; eight grandchildren Jason (Carrie) McNabb, Justin (Beth) McNabb, Lacy (JR) Huber, Lerissa (John) Austing, Jillian (Adam) Rader, Derek Collins, Lisa Collins, Nathan Grammel, CJ Grammel; fourteen great grandchildren Jake, Kate, Layne, Luke, Collin, Gracie, Maggie, Catherine, Gracie, Hailey, Henry, Hayden, Hudson, Harper; one great great grandchild Londyn; one brother Eldon (Carole) Huey and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Darrell "Jake" Collins, and step father James Richter. Visitation Tuesday March 19, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Dan Knisley officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. A special thank you to "Barb's Girls" at The Woodlands for their loving care. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



