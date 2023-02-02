COLLINS, CHARLES

COLLINS, Sr.,



Charles Wayne



Charles Wayne Collins, Sr., of New Vienna, Ohio, passed away on January 30, 2023, at New Lebanon Nursing Home at the age of 84.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith A. (nee Fahnestock) Collins; parents, Albert and Fannie Mae (nee Wilson) Collins; four grandchildren, Ian Scott, Shelby Lynn, Samuel Allen, and Charles Matthew; four sisters and four brothers.



Charles is survived by his wife, Linda (nee Caldwell) Collins; children, Charles W. (Jody) Collins, Jr., Kimberly (Tim) Holland, Steven (Jacqueline) Collins, Bryan Collins, and Richard (Angie) Collins; grandchildren, Michael, Andrew, Alex, Bradley, Melissa, Dylan, Olivia, Devon, and Jessie.



Friends will be received from 6-8pm on February 13, 2023, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio.



The funeral service will be held at 10am on February 14, 2023, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home-Blanchester.



Interment will take place at Second Creek Cemetery, Blanchester, Ohio.



Memorial donations may be directed to New Lebanon Nursing Home-Activities, 101 Mills Place, New Lebanon, Ohio 45345.



To leave the family a note of condolence, please visit, www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.

