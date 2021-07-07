COLLINS, Constance Elaine



72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Craig and Delores Michael. She is survived by her daughter Amanda Collins-Fetters (David) and her son Joshua Collins (Courtney), and her brother Craig Michael (Kathy). She is also survived by her grandchildren Sadie Collins, Joseph



Collins, Elena Fetters, Katelyn Smith, Haley Smith and Macy Collins, nephew Paul Michael (Angie) and countless friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her



husband David Collins and both of her parents. Connie was the first college graduate in her family, an avid reader and a talented musician and artist. She instilled in her family a zest for knowledge, a deep fear of arachnids, a love of all types of horror movies and a soft spot for animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the animal charity of your choice. She has chosen to have her body donated to her alma mater Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine. The family would like to give a special thank you to Day City Hospice for their assistance and emotional support.

