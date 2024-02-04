Collins, Geneva



Geneva Collins 97, of Dayton Ohio, was born March 5, 1926 and passed away peacefully at home Jan. 29, 2024. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Mt Olive Baptist Church. Geneva was a mom to many and opened her home to all who crossed her threshold. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Robert, one brother, Samuel and sisters QT, Annie and Margaret, daughter Traci and two great grandchildren, Antonio and David. Geneva is survived by her children, Inisher, Delois, Brenda, Cozetta, Jacquinn, Robert, Cynthia, Barbara, Joseph (Josunde), Patrese (Todd) and a host of grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Mt Olive Baptist Church, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, 502 Pontiac Street, Dayton Ohio. Visiting hours will be from 8-9am. Funeral scheduled for 9:00 am. Dr. Rev. Harold Cottom officiating. HHRoberts.com



