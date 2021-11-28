COLLINS, Martha Ann



92, of Springfield, passed away at Hearth & Home at El Camino on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021. She was born in Ravenscroft, Tennessee, on September 9, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Mary Louise (Bryant) Ervin. Martha retired from Lazarus Department Stores following over 22 years of service. She was a member of Northridge United Methodist Church and previously a long-time Lagonda U.M.C. She loved to travel and take her family on many



adventures. Martha is survived by her daughter and



son-in-law, Janet and Todd Channell; grandchildren, Jillian and Anthony Channell; great-grandson, Jace Thomas; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Jerry) Haff; and many nieces and nephews,



including a special niece, Jill Severt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Collins; son, David B. Collins;



siblings, Helen (Bill) Little, Mary Jane Kunkle, Virginia (Bob) Flora, William (Virginia) Ervin, John (Betty) Ervin, Vernon (Christine) Ervin, James (Nancy) Ervin, and Ronald Ervin; and sister-in-law, Betty (John) Billet. Martha's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ken Woode presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Northridge United Methodist Church. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



