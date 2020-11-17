COLLINS, TROY

COLLINS, Sr., Troy Ray



Troy Ray Collins, Sr., 72, of Fairfield Township, Butler County, OH, passed on November 14, 2020.



Troy was born to Armer Ray Collins and Judy Nadine Caudill, September 9, 1948,



in Letcher, Letcher County, Kentucky. He graduated from Walnut Ridge High School, but would have preferred his beloved Greenhills in 1967 and then joined the Air Force. Troy served in the Air Force for 21 years active duty over his career he would work with radar systems and then go on to teach others how to work with them. After he retired from the US Air Force he returned as a civil service employee to continue to teach radar systems to the Air Force for another 10 years during which time he also worked as the Assistant Fire Chief and First Responder for the Perk County fire dept. In 1998 Troy retired and returned to his home state of Ohio to be closer to his family and to reunite with his high school sweetheart and his friends he grew up with.



He leaves as his legacy, his wife Sharon Kay Miller Collins. His children Troy Ray Collins, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Shawn Edward Collins, Tabitha Ann Emma Taylor and her husband Donnie, Mathew Collins, Aaron Collins, Steven Scott Schlicker and his "other" Tina, and Brian Michael Schlicker. His grandchildren Bianca Fahmy, Nelson Collins, Cody Collins, Gabe Williard, Kyle Collins, Anthony Taylor, Rhett Taylor, Drew Schlicker, Clay Taylor, Zayne Collins. His great-granddaughter Alisha Fahmy. His brothers, Harold Collins and his wife Cindy, Floyd Collins, and Roger Collins.



He was preceded in death by Armer Ray Collins, his father and Judy Nadine Caudill, his mother. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Full military honors will follow the service at the funeral home.



