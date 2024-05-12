Collopy, Patricia

IN MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED PATRICIA "PATCHIE" COLLOPY



Gone 11 years now, but we are very happy knowing that she is at peace in HEAVEN and heard those wonderful words "WELL DONE GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT" from her GREAT GOD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST. She had JESUS' Love flowing through her. Patchie's most precious gift was loving others, especially her children.



Thank you Mother for the Memories!



We love and miss you dearly.



Love, John, Robyn, Rachel, Johnny and Eric



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com