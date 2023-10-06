Colwell, Charles

Colwell Sr., Charles David "Chuck"



Charles "Chuck" Colwell, Sr., 83, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on September 28, 2023 due to illness. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Minnie Colwell (Owens). He is survived by his children, James Colwell, Diana (Jeff) Robins, Charles Colwell Jr., and Victoria Colwell. He is survived by his grandchildren, Ricky Fuller, Shannon (Shane) Shafer, Kristin (Kyle Min) Robins, Elijah Hester, and Chucky, Ashley, and Catherine Colwell. Great grandchildren, Storm Fuller-Givens, Beckham and Josie Shafer. Chuck proudly served in the United States Army. He was also an avid bowler and was inducted into the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame. He was a jokester, and always had a comeback! Funeral services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery on Thursday, October 12th in the presence of his close family members. We invite all of his family, friends, and past bowling teammates to join us at Northridge Lanes on Saturday, October 14th from 5pm to 8pm. We will celebrate his life together at his favorite place!



