COLWELL, John L.



COLWELL, John L., age 81, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was employed as a Boiler Operator at Jefferson-Smurfit for over 30 years. Among survivors are his daughter, Holly Ann Thomas Bausmith; his grandson, William Emerson Bausmith IV; and brother, Herman Colwell. Services will be Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, Middletown, Ohio with Pastor Ryan Riddell officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, Kentucky 41051 or Ohio Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



