COLWELL, Mary Kathryn Mary Kathryn Colwell, 98, of Enon, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born October 20, 1921, in Union City, OH, the daughter of the late Levi and Zelma Minnich. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Lewis Colwell, Sr.; son Lewis "Sanford" Colwell, Jr.; sister Louise Harbison; brothers Roger, Russell and Jay Minnich; and son-in-law Lew Arnold. She is survived by her daughter Sue (Bill Lunnie) Arnold; grandchildren Laura (Mike) Williams, Josh (Kevin Kise) Arnold and Caleb Arnold; great-grandchildren Cody (Jordyn) Williams and Kaylee Williams; great-great grandchildren Luca and Rudy Williams. The family would like to thank Kathy Daniel for her extraordinary care and love. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



