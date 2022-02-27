COMBS, Donald E.



Donald E. Combs, age 70, of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Donald was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 14, 1951. Known to many as Donnie, he worked for Square D before he went to work for General Motors at the Fischer Body Plant. He was a past president of the Highway Ramblers Van Club. Above all, Donald loved spending time with his family and friends.



Donald will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Veronica; his daughter, Angela (Jeremy) Hann; his grandson, Dallas Hann; his siblings, Pamela Campbell and Michael Combs, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and



Helen Combs; Huey and Hazel Murray; his siblings, Robert Combs and Cindy Riley. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 11:00 AM until the time of his Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences to the family may be made at



