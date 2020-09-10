COMBS, Doris A. Doris A. Combs, 94, of West Alexandria, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Born March 20, 1926, in Hamilton, OH, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Snowden) House. Doris enjoyed flower gardening, loved animals and at one time, played the piano for a Franklin area church for several years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death on April 20, 2017, by husband of 70 years, French A. Combs, whom she married in 1946; son, Daniel Combs; grandson, Nathaniel Jackson; and brothers, Richard House and Robert House, Jr. She is survived by daughters, Charlotte Taraba and husband, Joseph of Lexington, KY, and Patricia Davis and husband, Dennis of Camden, OH; grandchildren, Sean (Jenifer) Combs, Kristopher Combs, Eric, (Colleen) Combs, Christina Taraba, Jennifer Taraba, Natalie (T.J.) Selby, Nicholas Feltch and Nancy Feltch; great-grandchildren, Ian, Aidan, Emily, Nathan, Benjamin, Alexis, Payton and Gavin; and Bootsie, her beloved cat and companion. Visitation for friends and family will be held from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Chapel of Springboro Cemetery 2348 W. Lower Springboro Rd. Springboro, OH. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the Chapel. Charles Claywell will officiate. Doris will be laid to rest beside her beloved French at Springboro Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.

