COMBS, Jimmie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COMBS, Jimmie

Age, 90, formerly of West Alexandria, Ohio, ascended to his heavenly home on April 10, 2022, at Southview Hospital.

Jimmie was born August 13, 1931, to Green Combs and Mandy (Branham) Combs in Weeksbury, Kentucky.

He entered the U.S. Navy in 1948 at the age of 16. When he returned in 1950, he married Herma Lee Cook. They were married for 70 years. Herma preceded him in death in April 2021.

Most of his working life was in the grocery industry. He was a store manager for Liberal Markets, Fazio Foods and Kroger.

He was a member of Eaton Baptist temple for many years where he served as a Deacon and Adult Sunday School teacher.

Jimmie enjoyed carpentry and loved gardening the most beautiful garden beds with his wife.

He is survived by 4 children, Sharon Phelps, Sheila (Robert) Hawk, Katrina (Wayne) Galliher and Mark (Becky) Combs, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His oldest Son, Jimmie Jr. passed away in June 2012.

He is not lonely anymore. He is now reunited with Herma, his elegant lady, and the love of his life.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER from 11:00AM until time of Funeral service at 1:00PM. Burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery afterwards. For condolences please visit:


Funeral Home Information

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

3377 U.S. 35 E.

West Alexandria, OH

45381

https://www.rlcfc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

