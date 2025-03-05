Combs, Norman Robert "Trooper"



Norman Robert Combs aka "Trooper", 64, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday morning, February 27, 2025.



He was born September 2, 1960 in Hamilton, Ohio, a son of Lani Carson and James Glendon Combs.



Besides his mother, he is survived by his brother, Lester (Selena) Combs; two daughters, Brandy Combs and Julli (Mike) Griesheimer; son, Jacob (Mandy) Combs; four grandchildren, Audesy (Stephen Binkley) Griesheimer, Kendrick Rose, Payzlie Combs, and Michael Combs as well as one great-granddaughter, Everleigh Binkley. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Rusty Carson.



He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.



