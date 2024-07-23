Combs, Robert "Charlie"



Robert "Charlie" Combs, 76, passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2024. He leaves behind a loving family. His beloved wife Nancy of 54 years, his children, Rebecca Ketron, Jeanette (Tim) Payne, Craig Combs, Yvonne (Sean) Griffith; his sister, Sandy (Benny) Smith, 14 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter Tina Bateson and grandson Evan. Charlie enjoyed helping others, he was a machinist by trade and a tree man by choice. He will be remembered for his intelligence and his quick wit. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 4 pm-5 pm with the service to honor Charlie's life to follow at 5 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.





