COMPTON, Jean Smith



Jean Smith Compton, passed peacefully in her sleep Oct 29, 2020, at the age of 96, just five months shy of her 97th birthday. She has gone to Heaven to be with her friends and family that went before her. Jean lived a long and beautiful life with many friends who loved her and family that will miss her.



Jean is survived by her daughter Toni DiPasquale and her husband Charles, grandson



Vincent DiPasquale and his wife Juliana, granddaughter Gina Graham and her husband Ben. Great-grandchildren Eva, Enzo DiPasquale, Danny and Dylan Graham.



Son Randy Smith and his wife Melanie VonStrohe, grandson Christopher son of Randy and Dana Smith. Son Corey and granddaughters Courtney Smith and her husband Casey, Cara Smith and her fiancé Kevin.



Children of son Gary Smith who awaits her in Heaven; granddaughters Tara and her husband Shawn Hook, Casey and her husband Rick Reed and Carol Smith. Great-grandchildren Adam, Kyle and Ryan Reed.



Jean Smith Compton was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 25, 1924, to Luther and Ethel Pratt. Jean was practiced in the Catholic faith and was a member in good standing at St. Charles Catholic Church in Kettering, Ohio.



There will be no public service per her wishes. Jean donated her body to science at Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio.



The family asks that any donations be directed to Alzheimer's Research and/or Day City Hospice at 8039 Washington Village Drive, Centerville, Ohio 45458 (937) 404-5490.



The family would also like to thank all the staff at Brookdale of Kettering for all the Love and Care they shared with our mother Jean Smith Compton. She was blessed to be surrounded by such caring professionals.

