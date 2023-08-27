Compton, Loretta M



Loretta Marie Compton, age 93, of Stoutsville, OH; formerly of Hamilton, OH, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on August 24, 2023. She was born April 24, 1930, in Detroit, MI., the daughter of the late Thomas and Mildred (Earls) Barber. She was also preceded in death by her husband Jeff Compton; granddaughter Angela Marie; and many siblings. She and her husband were avid square dancers, starting in 1969 until 1999; dancing in many states over the years. She also enjoyed sewing and upholstering furniture. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jean (Rusty) Alward of Franklin, OH, Dee (Steve) Snyder, of Stoutsville, OH; 2 sons, Bob (Angie) Compton, of South Dakota, and Bill (Maureen) Compton of Worthington, OH; 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; and sister Kathy. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August, 29, 2023 from 10am until 11am at Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. The funeral service will immediately follow with interment the next day at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor may be made to the charity of your choice.



