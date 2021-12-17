COMPTON, Rebecca Sue



Rebecca Sue Compton, 64, of Springfield, passed away December 14, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 7, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of Richard and Betty (Bramblett) Compton. She enjoyed coloring and participating on the Special Olympics bowling team. She had been employed at TAC Industries for 35 years. Becky is survived by a brother; Rich Compton, a sister-in-law; Lorie Compton, a brother-in-law; Dennis Smith, a nephew; Rick Compton, a niece; Carly (John) Woodrow, several cousins and her TAC family. She was preceded in death by a sister; Linda Smith and her parents; Dick and Betty Compton. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00AM until 12:00 Noon, Saturday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to TAC Industries. Condolences may be shared at



