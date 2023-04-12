Conkle, Frank Lee



Conkle, Frank L., age 81, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023. Frank retired following a career at the Mound in Miamisburg. He enjoyed all sports, fishing bowling and basketball in particular. He was a cat lover and went out of his way to spoil his wife, children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kelham and Frances Conkle. Frank is survived by his wife, Donna Conkle. They were married 58 years. Also surviving are children, Jeffrey Conkle, William D. (Eunice) Conkle, John (Misty) Conkle, Christina Conkle and Kim Drake; grandchildren, Jade Conkle, Kelsey Conkle, Benjamin Rogers III, Kip Conkle, Keaton Conkle, Jackson Conkle and William "Billy" Conkle; great grandchild, Allison Conkle; and sisters, Carol Lindsey, Linda Chavez, and Karen Gibson. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Bethel Baptist Church, 434 Wilson Park Dr. in West Carrollton. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

