Conley, Canus C.



Canus C. Conley, age 87 of Brookville, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023. He retired from General Motors. Canus enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music, fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his children: Goldie (Pat) Hoch, Zelda Riffell, William (Karen) Conley, Teresa (John) Osterday, 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, brothers: Hubert Conley, Junior (Margaret) Conley, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Gladys Marie Conley, parents: Joe and Maggie Conley, son: James Conley, 2 brothers, 4 sisters and grandsons: Christopher Riffell and Kyle Conley. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

