CONLEY, James Earl Age 77 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. He retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, watching sports and NASCAR, but above all enjoyed being with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Wanda (Lewis) Conley, daughter: Angela (Steve) Lilly of Englewood, grandchildren: Hannah (Cole), Emma, Josh, Robbie, Rose (Nico), Clara, Jaden, Michael, great grandchildren: Braelynn, Annabelle, Nico, sister: Earline Cunningham of Beavercreek, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Earl and Delia (Wilson) Conley. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jay McMillen officiating. Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you wear a mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Online condolences can be made to the family at KindredFuneralHome.com.

