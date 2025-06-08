Conlin, Mary



Mary F. Conlin, age 100 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Saturday, May 31, 2025. Mary was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 19, 1925 to Aloysius Day and Frances (Starrman) Day. She was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member of the Homemakers Club at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Mary enjoyed making rosaries and giving them to the missions for many years. Mary is survived by her sister, Janet Wurzelbacher; numerous nieces and nephews, including Connie Getz and Janet Settle; great nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Frances Day; her husband, Raymond Conlin; brother, Paul Day; sisters, Margaret Hunter, Norma VonHolle and Rita Heinrich; and her niece, Diane Robinson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 9, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Millville Ave. Memorial contributions can be made to Queen of Peace Church or the VFW Post 1069, 465 Patterson Blvd., Fairfield 45014.



