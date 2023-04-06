Connell (Overholts), Patricia J.



Connell, Patricia J. age 95 of Newtown, passed away peacefully and with her family surrounding her on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Harmony at Anderson in Cincinnati.



She was born December 10, 1927 in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harmon and Marion (Sharkey) Overholts. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Celice Dougherty, sister, Eileen Smith, and brothers, Jim and Jay Overholts.



She is survived by her daughter, Monica Smith (Dick), granddaughters, Heather Dragan and Stephanie Dougherty, and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Ryan Dragan. Also left to cherish her memory are neighbors, Ken and Tim Pulskamp, who helped her in many ways over many years.



Following the death of her husband, she began a career at AAA Travel, escorting groups of travelers to various locations, including Florida each year for Reds' spring training. After retiring, she remained active, working part-time at Collage Hair Salon and frequenting the casinos into her 90's. She loved playing the penny slots.



She was a warm and loving person who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



Funeral services will be held Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:30pm at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30pm at the funeral home with burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



