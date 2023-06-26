Connell, Sandra

Connell (Grillot), Sandra Louise



Sandra L (Grillot) Connell, age 80 of Dayton passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 surrounded by her children and her siblings. She was born on December 5, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio to Roger and Sylvia (Voisard) Grillot who preceeded her in death. She was the oldest of 5 children and attended St. Anthony Parish and grade school. Sandy was a 1961 graduate of Julienne High School. She proudly received her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1966 from the University of Dayton and retired from Dayton Public Schools in 2003. Jerald Connell and Sandra married November 21, 1964. She was a loving wife of 47 years to Jerald before his passing in May of 2012. Sandy enjoyed her many years of card clubs with friends. She was a volunteer for the Victoria Theater of the Arts for 15 years. She and Jerry enjoyed traveling and especially many cruises with friends. Special joy was always found in their "little piece of heaven on earth" at Deerfield Resort on Norris Lake. Sandra is survived by her children, son-Tim Connell and Erica Hicks, daughters Denise Kreinbrink and husband Scott, and Lorie Cassity and her husband Charles. Sandra is also survived by brothers Roger G. Grillot and wife Karen, James L. Grillot and wife Sara, Dennis K. Grillot and Mark C. Grillot. Her grandchildren are very dear to her-Mackenzie, Joseph, Thomas, Aidan, Jake, and Brennan. She loved being their Grams. She will also be missed by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. As her final act of love and heroism, Sandra gifted her body to the Wright State University Anatomical gift program for the advancement of science and education. A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior to mass.



