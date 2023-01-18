CONNELLY, Nancy "Jane"



Age 59 of Fairfield, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was born on August 24, 1963, the daughter of Raymond E. and Nancy (Craig) Campbell. Jane was a graduate of Northeastern High School, Indiana and Ball State University in 1985 where she had obtained a bachelor's degree in nutrition. She had been employed by Butler County Headstart and currently at Affinity Group. Survived by daughter Kayla Connelly; her mother; four brothers David (Angela), Mark (Teresa), Randy (Mary), and Doug (Kellie) Campbell; many nieces, nephews, and other family members including Gary Connelly. Preceded in death by her father. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Colligan Funeral, 437 S. 3rd Street, Hamilton, 45011 from 11:00 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Burial in St. Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences to



Colliganfuneralhome@gmail.com